Greenwood’s Allyson Smith signs with UAB softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allyson Smith’s childhood dreams are becoming a reality.

The Greenwood softball star signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play for the UAB Blazers program.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s something I’ve had in mind for the last 13 years now,” Smith said.

Smith had a very successful junior season in 2021. She led the team in batting average and hits, hitting with a .426 average and clubbing 36 hits. Smith also batted in 18 runs. After long thought and consideration, she says she knew UAB was the right fit.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere, coaches and team. I love everything about it.”

Greenwood head coach and former South Warren standout Taylor Proctor played for WKU as a walk-on in 2016 and 2017. She joked that she wasn’t sure if she could support someone “playing for her old rival,” but in all seriousness, indicated the impact Smith would be leaving on the Gators’ program.

“Before I got here, I didn’t know if I could actually openly root for UAB,” Proctor said jokingly. “But this good for her. It sets a precedent for this team that says they can all be capable of it. And, she sets a standard for the younger girls who want the same thing.”

The Gators went 23-11 last year before being upset in the 1st round of the 14th district playoffs to eventual 4th region champion Warren East. Smith is preparing for her final ride with the Gators as they prep for next spring.

