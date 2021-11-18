Horse Cave, Hart County Tourism lands awards for marketing efforts

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave and Hart County Tourism received Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism Marketing from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association during a conference last week.

Awards included an Integrated Marketing Project Award for COVID-19 Community Support and Engagement where the group created a signage co-op program during the beginnings of COVID-19 to help struggling businesses with partnerships, so they could get the attention of travelers traveling through Hart County on Interstate 65.

The tourism group reported that through this billboard campaign and creating a one on one digital marketing assistance program, the partners saw a 697% increase in quarterly Google reach in less than a year.

“This is the first time in 30 years we have been able to see a direct benefit from any kind of marketing we have ever done,” said Dave Foster with Hidden River Cave. “Before this project, we struggled to even be an afterthought to tourists on their way home from Mammoth Cave. Now we have people coming in telling us that they are stopping here first. We have not only had our largest days ever, we have doubled them. The increase in our sales has more than paid for our project costs.”

The group also was awarded for their Shop Horse Cave Campaign, which was a multi-media campaign used to promote downtown Horse Cave shops.

The campaign included billboards, a Shop Horse Cave map in print and downloadable versions and also utilized a digital marketing assistance program for the downtown, tourist related businesses helping them access their Google My Business.

The tourism group also was awarded an Out of Home Award for their Interstate Visibility Project, which was another billboard campaign that first started in September 2020.

“We could see the change the day after our signs went up. We kept seeing tourists coming in. I had to dip 300 caramel apples that day! On some of the busiest days we have to have parking attendants.” said Kathy Dennison with Dennison’s Roadside Market.

Kentucky travel and tourism businesses and marketing organizations vie for Traverse Awards in 10 categories. The Traverse Awards are judged by a panel of out-of-state travel and tourism industry experts.

