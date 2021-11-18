Advertisement

Hot Yoga Bowling Green holding Thanksgiving Day donation class

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hot Yoga Bowling Green will hold a special Thanksgiving Day class at 7 a.m. with a chance to raise funds for the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.

Hot Yoga Bowling Green owner Andrea Forsythe said anyone who attends that class and brings an item for the Humane Society will get a free class pass to use on a future date or to share with a friend.

“If they cannot make it to class that day, but want to bring an item in, we will be taking donations all week long at Hot Yoga,” Forsythe said.

She added that the list of items needed by the Humane Society is on their website.

Hot Yoga Bowling Green is located at 730 Fairview Avenue in Bowling Green.

