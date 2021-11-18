Kobe Aluminum hosts first annual Holly Jolly Christmas hiring event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products will be hosting their first ever annual Holly Jolly Christmas hiring event tomorrow at the Greenwood mall. The job fair will be from 11am - 7pm near the Zales jewelry store.

WBKO News reporter Raquel Dominguez spoke with their human resources generalist, Laney Meredith, for more details. “So if you fill out a resume with us and you’re interested in a position we’re going to set you up with an interview. We’ll give you a free twinkle at the track ticket so you can go with your family to enjoy the Christmas lights. If you’re looking for room for growth and career advancement then Kobe aluminum is definitely the place for you,” she said.

Manufacturing experience is not required but it is preferred. In addition, all positions will require a background screen, a drug screen, and a high school diploma or GED. They’re also offering up to $1,700 as a sign-on bonus as an incentive to join their team. Starting pay for Kobe aluminum starts at $20/hr.

