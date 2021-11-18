Local 9-year old gives back to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 9-year old from Franklin, Kentucky has a unique mission for the holiday season.

Paisley Campbell has a passion for helping kids in need and making delicious hot cocoa bombs. The hot cocoa bombs consist of balls of chocolate that are poured into hot milk to melt the shell and create a tasty drink. She sells them through her Facebook page and through her personal site with the help of her mom, Paige Campbell. This is their 2nd year making the seasonal treats. The All-Star hot cocoa-bomb fanatic said she just wants to spread cheer by helping kids in need while doing what she loves most.

This year, she’s using the proceeds to help the Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

WBKO News spoke with Paisley and Paige for more details about their acts of kindness. They said they just wanted to give back to a place that once helped them when their loved one was in need.

“More than anything we just want to give back. I had a very close friend of ours who we considered kind of like an uncle to her, who passed away from cancer when she was very, very little. So when we got to thinking about places we could give back to this was the hospital that had helped him for so long on his cancer journey. So we kind of wanted to make this the one that we gave back to and then she told me in the car earlier that she just wants to make sure every kid has a Christmas,” Paige said.

They currently have holiday specials that feature snowmen, the Grinch, Elf, Santa, and eggnog-themed hot cocoa bombs. They also have local delivery and can ship anywhere in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.