Med Center Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A big day for Med Center Health! The facility has now administered 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This does count booster shots, and people receiving their second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

“It’s really the culmination of a lot of hard work from a lot of people over the last several months,” Med Center’s Director of Pharmacy Caleb Benningfield.

On December 14th of 2020, Med Center received and administered Bowling Green’s first doses of the vaccine. Almost one year later, the famous 100,000th dose went to a seven-year-old girl from Bowling Green name Sutton Gilliam.

“It was our decision to get Sutton vaccinated just as soon as she was able to, and it’s a small role that we can play in helping defeat COVID-19,” her father Timothy Gilliam said.

Her father said her pediatrician recommended for her to go ahead and get vaccinated as Pfizer’s COVID shot was recently FDA authorized for children ages 5 to 11.

“I think having the vaccine is a plus, it’s a positive, and it adds a little bit of comfort that she’s that much safer from contracting the virus,” Gilliam said.

Though a day to celebrate, there is still more work to be done when it comes to getting the community vaccinated.

“We’re still seeing hospitalizations, with COVID at our facilities,” Benningfield said. “When you look at the data, a lot of those folks are unvaccinated, especially those with severe disease. So for us, it’s really important to recognize this achievement and to celebrate it, but to also encourage folks to do what Sutton is doing today.”

