Advertisement

Med Center Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Med Center Health administers 100,000 doses of vaccine
Med Center Health administers 100,000 doses of vaccine(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A big day for Med Center Health! The facility has now administered 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This does count booster shots, and people receiving their second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

“It’s really the culmination of a lot of hard work from a lot of people over the last several months,” Med Center’s Director of Pharmacy Caleb Benningfield.

On December 14th of 2020, Med Center received and administered Bowling Green’s first doses of the vaccine. Almost one year later, the famous 100,000th dose went to a seven-year-old girl from Bowling Green name Sutton Gilliam.

“It was our decision to get Sutton vaccinated just as soon as she was able to, and it’s a small role that we can play in helping defeat COVID-19,” her father Timothy Gilliam said.

Her father said her pediatrician recommended for her to go ahead and get vaccinated as Pfizer’s COVID shot was recently FDA authorized for children ages 5 to 11.

“I think having the vaccine is a plus, it’s a positive, and it adds a little bit of comfort that she’s that much safer from contracting the virus,” Gilliam said.

Though a day to celebrate, there is still more work to be done when it comes to getting the community vaccinated.

“We’re still seeing hospitalizations, with COVID at our facilities,” Benningfield said. “When you look at the data, a lot of those folks are unvaccinated, especially those with severe disease. So for us, it’s really important to recognize this achievement and to celebrate it, but to also encourage folks to do what Sutton is doing today.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.
Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, car found in California
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother begs for missing son’s safe return, AMBER Alert issued for TN three-year-old
WKU THEFT
WKU Police asking for help identifying woman in theft investigation
Glasgow theft
Glasgow Police ask help identifying man in theft investigation

Latest News

Smith signs with UAB softball
Greenwood's Allyson Smith Signs with UAB
International Center of Kentucky having a hard time finding housing for Afghan Refugees
International Center of Kentucky faces housing issue, trying to find homes for Afghan Refugees
Sara Hall receives award
Warren County Public Schools teacher receives award
Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022
“Double Dipping the Chip”: Shane’s 2021-2022 Winter Outlook!