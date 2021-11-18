The Medical Center honored with two Stroke Care Network Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Medical Center at Bowling Green has been named the recipient of The Norton Healthcare/University of Kentucky HealthCare - Stroke Care Network’s “Service Award” and “Top Performer Award” for the fiscal year 2021.

The annual Service Award is earned by outstanding community education and public awareness efforts. Despite the challenges experienced during the pandemic, The Medical Center at Bowling Green utilized the Stroke Care Network’s Stroke Community Outreach, Prevention and Education (SCOPE) program to continue vital community education and spread the word about stroke prevention.

The Top Performer Award is earned by exemplary continuous quality improvement, which is the cornerstone of a disease specific program. The Medical Center at Bowling Green has consistently shown excellence in quality and outcome measures for stroke.

At the Network’s annual Summit meeting on October 14th, Dr. Larry Goldstein, interim director of the Stroke Care Network, complimented The Medical Center at Bowling Green for their dedication to excellence in stroke care.

“The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s commitment to providing the highest quality stroke care and to strengthening our regional stroke system of care is to be commended,” Dr. Goldstein said. “Everyone’s goal is to provide the best care for stroke patients as close to home as possible, and The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s efforts embody that principle.”

“Earning the Service and Top Performer Awards is a true testament to the dedication of The Medical Center’s stroke care team in providing stroke guideline-based care, treatment, education and service,” said Bill Singletary, RN, the hospital’s Stroke Program Coordinator. “Helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival during and after a stroke is central to the work we do every day, both in the community and in the hospital setting. I could not be prouder of our team’s successes during this challenging COVID-19 pandemic.”

Lisa Bellamy, BHS, RN, CPHQ, the Stroke Care Network’s managing director, notes that The Medical Center at Bowling Green “has persevered and utilized all resources to be able to maintain their community education efforts and continue to raise awareness regarding stroke, as well as maintaining a steadfast commitment to improvement. Their success is a direct reflection of their hard work and dedication.”

As one of the 37 affiliate hospitals in the Stroke Care Network, The Medical Center at Bowling Green has access to networking with other stroke care centers in the tri-state area, an abundance of educational offerings and resources, and support from higher level stroke certified organizations. The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s affiliation and participation within the Stroke Care Network contributes to the Network’s overall mission of strengthening the stroke system of care throughout our region.

The Medical Center at Bowling Green is certified by The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center. The Medical Center is also the recipient of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s 2021 Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus Award with Honor Roll Elite Status and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.