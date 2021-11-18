Nice but Nippy Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday started with rain and tumbling temps...readings that just barely made it back into the low 50s during the afternoon! Skies have cleared, setting the stage for a cold, frosty start to Friday!

Friday will be a “nice-looking” day, but it will be chilly! Even with lots of sunshine, afternoon readings will struggle just to climb into the upper 40s. If you plan on going to one of the area high school football playoff games, dress warmly! Temperatures will quickly dive into the 30s as the games get underway. It will be quite cold once again for Saturday morning, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to near 30.

The weekend will warm up, but not as nice as Wednesday. Saturday high temperatures will be in the mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with continued cloud cover and lows only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will also pick back up out of the south, so expect breezy conditions for the latter half of the weekend! Rain will move in Sunday afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday night and bring another shot of cold air as we slide into Thanksgiving week! The cold front will keep things breezy on Monday as high temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 40s. Stray rain chances will be possible early Monday, but skies will quickly clear out with afternoon sunshine - which will be helpful in warming us up with the cold conditions expected!! Monday night into Tuesday morning will feature some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season - low temperatures will fall in the upper teens and low 20s under clear skies. Tuesday will remain cold with sunshine and high temperatures only in the mid 40s. Daytime high temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of Thanksgiving week with the return of unsettled weather later in the week (including Thanksgiving Day), so find a way to keep the turkey dry and hot! As we get closer to the end of the holiday week, check back with the WBKO First Alert Weather Team for a more detailed forecast once we gather more data - until then, if you are traveling later next week, expect chilly conditions with chances of rain in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 50. Low 27. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer. High 56. Low 41. Winds S at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High 60. Low 29. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 82 (1930)

Record Low: 10 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.56″

Monthly Precip: 1.18″ (-0.88″)

Yearly Precip: 49.28″ (+5.18″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5952 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (1)

