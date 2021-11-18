Pharmacies prepare for influx in boosters appointments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pharmacies across the region prepare for COVID-19 boosters, with Governor Beshear’s executive order authorizing every Kentucky adult.

The booster comes six months after your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

Pharmacies around the city have been in preparation for this influx in boosters for several weeks.

“We have plenty of vaccines in stock,” said Lauren Downing, a pharmacist at Sheldon’s. “We have all the boosters.”

Sheldon’s Pharmacy says they created a clinic just for vaccines. They see about 50 to 70 appointments every day just for boosters or vaccines. This includes both kinds of coronavirus vaccines, as well as the flu.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in all this. So we’ve made a clinic especially for COVID booster shots so that way the patients can get in and out pretty quickly,” said Downing.

You can head on over to your local pharmacy as a walk-in, give them a call or go to their website to make an appointment. Sheldon’s clinic is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday but accepts walk-ins as well.

Beshear also said yesterday Kentucky has seen a slight increase in cases, and emphasized how important it is to get vaccinated and get that booster to push immunity up.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.