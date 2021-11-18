Rain moves out, chilly air moves back in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm and breezy, but the winds eased as the rain moved into the region early Thursday morning along and behind a cold front that brings lasting impacts to south-central Kentucky - starting with chilly conditions!

Headlines for the forecast will be on the cooler side - especially going into next week! (WBKO)

Thursday will only have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under variably cloudy skies with morning rain showers - so a rain coat and an umbrella will be warranted in the morning and early midday. The rain moves out by the early afternoon with cloudy skies for the bulk of the day. However, clearing skies will set up just after sunset, so expect a cold night Thursday into Friday morning with lows dipping down in the mid-to-upper 20s. Highs for the end of the work week will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will warm up, but not as nice as Wednesday. Saturday high temperatures will be in the mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with continued cloud cover and lows only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will also pick back up out of the south, so expect breezy conditions for the latter half of the weekend! Rain will move in Sunday afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday night and bring another shot of cold air as we slide into Thanksgiving week! The cold front will keep things breezy on Monday as high temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 40s. Stray rain chances will be possible early Monday, but skies will quickly clear out with afternoon sunshine - which will be helpful in warming us up with the cold conditions expected!! Tuesday will also be cold with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 40s. Daytime high temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of Thanksgiving week with the return of unsettled weather later in the week (including Thanksgiving Day), so find a way to keep the turkey dry and hot!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. Cooler. High 51. Low 27. Winds NW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 50. Low 29. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably warm. High 56. Low 43. Winds S at 11 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Trees, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5952 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (1)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 59

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-1.31″)

Yearly Precip: 48.72″ (+4.75″)

