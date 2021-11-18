Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says

HOPEWELL, Va. (WTVR) - A Virginia homeowner believes a stranger may have been living in the crawl space under her house for two to three weeks. She didn’t know he was there until a neighbor spotted him and called police.

A neighbor driving by spotted a man crawling out of the crawl space under Kasey Falls’ home in Hopewell, Virginia, and called police Nov. 5.

“There was a guy that came underneath of one of the houses, like in the crawl space. It just was really weird because he had a backpack and pillows. I don’t know if there’s someone living under this person’s house and they don’t know?” said the neighbor in the 911 call.

Falls, who lives in the home with her sister, her two children and her best friend, had no idea the man was there until police showed up.

“The police are showing up to my house, saying that someone drove by and saw a man get out of my crawl space with a pillow,” Falls said. “It is scary that he was just living there, and I didn’t know.”

She believes the man may have been living under the house for two to three weeks. She says a few incidents began to make sense once she learned the unsettling news – things like cigarette butts found on the property and some strange noises at night.

“The 4-year-old woke up one night and heard noises, ran to my bedroom,” Falls said. “It seemed like somebody was going through the cigarette butts and stuff like that.”

Police who responded to the 911 call never found a man with a backpack and pillows.

Neighbors, like Melissa Taylor, have expressed both confusion and concern over the incident. They are taking precautions and upgrading security.

“It was a little startling, very scary,” Taylor said. “I monitor my Ring [cameras] that I have, actually re-located one of them. I’m getting another one soon.”

There are no city-run homeless shelters in Hopewell, but the city’s Department of Social Services works with Commonwealth Catholic Charities to help those in need, sometimes placing them in hotels while working toward a more permanent solution.

“As unnerving and scary as this whole situation has been, I do feel bad that he felt the need to sleep in my crawl space,” Falls said.

