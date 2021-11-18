Tn. toddler and Ky. teen found safe in California, man in custody

(WBKO) - A Tennessee toddler and Kentucky teen that were both missing since early November have been located.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation just posted on Twitter that Amber Clare, 16 years old, and Noah Clare, 3 years old, were located safe in San Clemente, California.

Jacob Clare, who reportedly took the children, is now in custody. He had a warrant out for his arrest for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

Officials had issued an AMBER Alert in two states for Noah Clare, and Amber was considered ‘missing endangered.’

Authorities say more details will be released soon.

UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA!



Jake Clare is in custody!



More details soon! pic.twitter.com/XNSXeOFqPi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

