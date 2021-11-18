UPDATE: TBI releases new photos showing Noah Clare with Jacob Clare

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new pictures of Noah Clare with his alleged kidnapper, Jacob Clare.

In these pictures tweeted by the T.B.I., Noah is with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who the T.B.I. believes to be Amber Clare.

Authorities say the pictures were taken from a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11.

The T.B.I says this is the first time since they have disappeared where they have been able to place Amber with Jacob.

If you have any information or know the people in these pictures, contact your local authorities, or the T.B.I at 1-800 TBI FIND.

MORE: We're sharing these to give you our best guess at what they might look like now, especially side-by-side.



This is also the first time since they've disappeared we've been able to definitively place #AmberClare with Jacob.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND/TipsToTBI@tn.gov pic.twitter.com/RQoSiaVw3z — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

