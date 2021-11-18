UPDATE: TBI releases new photos showing Noah Clare with Jacob Clare
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new pictures of Noah Clare with his alleged kidnapper, Jacob Clare.
In these pictures tweeted by the T.B.I., Noah is with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who the T.B.I. believes to be Amber Clare.
Authorities say the pictures were taken from a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11.
The T.B.I says this is the first time since they have disappeared where they have been able to place Amber with Jacob.
If you have any information or know the people in these pictures, contact your local authorities, or the T.B.I at 1-800 TBI FIND.
