Warren County Public Schools teacher receives award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Warren County Public Schools teacher is being praised for going above and beyond this year and the last.

Sara Hall a third-grade teacher at Natcher Elementary School was one of ten educators across the bluegrass that was awarded the Anthem Kentucky Education Excellence Award.

Hall was nominated and won, she received a plaque and a banner and $2,500 for Natcher Elementary School.

“I’m definitely honored to have received this award, I feel very lucky to represent our school in this way. I believe that I work at one of the best places with some of the best people around. It definitely takes a village and I wish that we could give out so many more of these awards to so many deserving teachers. It’s very nice to hear and be appreciated, too but we definitely, we do it because we truly want the best for our kids and want to see them grow and become what we know they can be,” says Sara Hall.

Anthem launched the awards to recognize Kentucky teachers, staff, and administrators who have gone above and beyond in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.