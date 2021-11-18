Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools teacher receives award

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Warren County Public Schools teacher is being praised for going above and beyond this year and the last.

Sara Hall a third-grade teacher at Natcher Elementary School was one of ten educators across the bluegrass that was awarded the Anthem Kentucky Education Excellence Award.

Hall was nominated and won, she received a plaque and a banner and $2,500 for Natcher Elementary School.

“I’m definitely honored to have received this award, I feel very lucky to represent our school in this way. I believe that I work at one of the best places with some of the best people around. It definitely takes a village and I wish that we could give out so many more of these awards to so many deserving teachers. It’s very nice to hear and be appreciated, too but we definitely, we do it because we truly want the best for our kids and want to see them grow and become what we know they can be,” says Sara Hall.

Anthem launched the awards to recognize Kentucky teachers, staff, and administrators who have gone above and beyond in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.
Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, car found in California
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother begs for missing son’s safe return, AMBER Alert issued for TN three-year-old
WKU THEFT
WKU Police asking for help identifying woman in theft investigation
Glasgow theft
Glasgow Police ask help identifying man in theft investigation

Latest News

Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022
“Double Dipping the Chip”: Shane’s 2021-2022 Winter Outlook!
International Center Faces Housing Issues Trying to Find Homes for Afghan Refugees
International Center Faces Housing Issues Trying to Find Homes for Afghan Refugees
Gov. Beshear Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccination Boosters for All Kentucky Adults @ 6
Gov. Beshear Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccination Boosters for All Kentucky Adults @ 6
9-year old gives back to kids in need
Local 9-year old gives back to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital