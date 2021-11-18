WKUPD to host fundraiser for dispatcher diagnosed with cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police will hold a fundraiser next week to help support one of its dispatchers.

Michelle Kitchens has recently been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

Next Tuesday, November 23, Jet’s Pizza on Lover’s Lane will donate 20 percent of all sales to Kitchens. The donations will go towards medical expenses.

This is an all-day event for curbside, take out and delivery.

November 23rd we are asking our community to come together and show support for our dispatcher, Michelle Kitchens. #jetspizza #cometogether #pizzatime #allday Posted by Western Kentucky University Police Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021

