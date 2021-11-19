Advertisement

11-Year old local hosting annual ‘Winter for the Homeless’ drive

An 11-year old Bowling Green native is working hard to help homeless people in need this winter.
An 11-year old Bowling Green native is working hard to help homeless people in need this winter.(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An 11-year old Bowling Green native is working hard to help homeless people in need this winter.

Marleigh Riley is currently hosting her 2nd annual ‘Winter for the Homeless’ drive. She’s collecting monetary donations and perishable items to make her very own homeless kits. They consist of food, water, mittens, and more. After the kits are created, she gives them away to those in need. With the help of her mom, Autumn, she budgets her spending carefully so she can maximize funds and resources to help the most people.

WBKO News spoke with them directly to gather more details on their acts of kindness. “People might feel more lonely at this time of the year so we’re just trying to help them not really feel lonely and just feel like they have somebody that they can trust and give them food and like warm stuff,” Marleigh said. “We really think that it’s important for other people to understand that anybody could be in need at any point in time and we would hope that someone would help us. So it makes me extremely proud that she cares about other people and also, it’s really fun to see how it inspires other people,” Autumn later added.

Last year, she provided 12 care packages to people in their community. If you or someone you know could use help provided by her homeless drive you can contact them by emailing helpbghomeless@gmail.com.

If you’re interested in making a donation you can learn more by clicking here. Donations will be accepted until December 1st, 2021 at 12pm central time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah and Amber Clare found safe
Tn. toddler and Ky. teen found safe in California, man in custody
Amber Alert Update for Noah Clare
UPDATE: TBI releases new photos showing Noah Clare with Jacob Clare
Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022
“Double Dipping the Chip”: Shane’s 2021-2022 Winter Outlook!
Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center
Simpson County man indicted on manslaughter after person fatally overdoses
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Kentucky Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at WKU @ 5
Kentucky Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at WKU @ 5
Noah Clare Reunites with Mother
Noah Clare Reunites with Mother
WKU to Launch Initiative Boosting Support for First gen. Students @ 5
WKU to Launch Initiative Boosting Support for First gen. Students @ 5
Scottsville, BGPD, Butler County to receive Grants to Hire New Officers @ 5
Scottsville, BGPD, Butler County to receive Grants to Hire New Officers @ 5