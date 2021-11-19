Bowling Green boys, girls each looking to defend 4th region titles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All eyes will be on both of the Bowling Green Purples’ basketball programs.

The Purples boys and girls teams each respectively carry the tall task of defending their 4th region titles. But while both teams had very similar success last year, both teams have vastly different teams entering the 2021-22 season.

After going 24-3 last year, the boys made it to the second round of the KHSAA Sweet 16, just falling short to Ballard. Most of the core of that team is gone. Eight seniors, including UK football player Jordan Dingle and 4th Region Player of the Year, Isaiah Mason, are gone. The team only has three seniors, including Eastern Kentucky basketball commit Turner Buttry.

Head Coach D.G. Sherrill understands defending their region crown is a tall task to say the least.

“That’s a hard group to replace. It’s a lot of talent. We’re still learning our rotation and substitutes,” Sherrill said. “We need to know what we’re good at. We’re not good at much, but we’re playing hard.”

But with doubt comes confidence.

“With all the hate we’ve had for losing eight seniors, if we just play hard and give max effort, we can go far,” guard Makayelus Wardlow said.

Things might look greener for the girls though. The 19-11 Purples also made it to the second round of the State Tournament, losing to Sacred Heart. Much of their core returns though - they boast six seniors, including reigning 4th Region Player of the Year LynKaylah James. James averaged 16 points per game last year.

Head Coach Calvin Head says that sets the bar high, but that comes with high confidence too.

“I wouldn’t say we have a chip on our shoulder. We just have our eyes set on something we wanna accomplish as a team and group. We wanna make sure we maximize our potential,” Head said.

The girls open their season on December 3 at 7 p.m. against Silver Creek Indiana at the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic in Owensboro. The boys open at home at BGHS Arena against Evangel Christian at 7 p.m. on November 30.

