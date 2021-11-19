California mother called in main tip leading to safe rescue of Noah and Amber Clare

Calif. (WBKO) - Authorities have released new details regarding the safe rescue of a missing Tennessee boy and Kentucky teen.

Noah Clare, a missing boy from Gallatin, and Amber Clare, missing from Beaver Dam were both been found safe in California with his. Noah was the subject of an Amber Alert and Amber was considered endangered.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were found safe outside of the town of San Clemente.

Noah’s father, Jacob Clare, has been taken into custody.

Police say a woman’s tip from this morning led to their rescue. The California mother, Julia Bonin, says she thought she saw the three of them while she driving to her children’s school.

Bonin explained she was familiar with the missing children from social media and the news. After dropping off her son at school, she said she turned around and went back to where she saw the three of them on a beach. She took a photo and then called the police. She said her instincts kept her invested.

“There’s been times before where you think you see something and you don’t say anything and you kind of wonder... but this feeling just didn’t go away. It was very much instinctual and very much a gut feeling, it stayed with me. I tried to leave a couple of times even after I reported it and the pit in my stomach was just there.”

Jacob Clare faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping out of Tennessee.

Sheriff Don Barnes with the Orange County Sheriff’s office also explained the timeline of Jacob’s extradition.

“The timeline for the extradition is dependent on two factors. If he waives extradition, it’s pretty expedience, and it can happen within a matter of days. If he challenges the extradition, then there’s a process locally, and they would have to go through hearings, and that might delay his extradition back to Tennessee. But either way, he is going to go back to Tennessee, it’s just the timing of it. It could be within a few days, or it could be within a few weeks,” said Sheriff Don Barnes.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.