Eastern Kentucky counties receive $1.1 million for flood damage

In a Facebook post from Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church in Morgan County, officials reported damage to the area around their building.(Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Johnson, Lawrence and Morgan counties have been awarded roughly $1.1 million dollars to help repair local infrastructure.

The repairs are needed due to damages from flooding that occurred over the past two years.

The funds will help the eastern Kentucky counties meet the local cost-share match requirements needed to secure aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Once received, the funds will help repair damaged road, bridges and drainage systems.

