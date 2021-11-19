Gov. Andy Beshear stops in Bowling Green, tours WKU Ag Farm and proclaims Diabetes Awareness Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear made multiple stops around Bowling Green on Thursday. He started his visit by speaking outside of the newly opened Crown Cork and Seal manufacturing facility.

“It was the first of what would be many announcements, that this year saw us reach a place that many thought would never be possible,” Governor Beshear said.

The manufacturing facility has been open and operating for about five months now.

“Crown Cork and Seal is the very first economic development call I got when I became governor,” Beshear said.

One of the many large companies Bowling Green has seen locate into town despite the pandemic.

“I’m really excited because I know that Bowling Green is becoming part of what I’m going to call the golden rectangle,” State Representative Patti Minter said. “We always talk about Lexington and Louisville and Northern Kentucky, but Bowling Green and Warren County are growing so fast.”

State Representative Michael Meredith also attended the event. “These are good-paying jobs for families all over our community,” he said. “And we just really appreciate that investment here in Bowling Green and Warren County.”

Up next, the governor made it out to WKU’s Ag Farm. He toured the new SmartHolstein lab. The new equipment at the lab offers a unique learning opportunity for students. It is designed around improving dairy farming.

“To have this facility to basically drive the dairy industry forward into the future, it’s going to be about being efficient,” Professor Fred DeGraves said.

Last, Governor Beshear attended a small gathering at the Barren River Regional Health Department, where he officially declared November as Diabetes Awareness Month in the state of Kentucky.

State Representative Patti Minter and her son Alex were both in attendance. Minter is known for drafting and passing legislation to help cut the costs of insulin.

“Only with awareness can that bring visibility to the need to make sure everyone has access to the lifesaving insulin they need,” she explained.

Her son Alex was diagnosed with type one diabetes at just 19 months old. He spoke at the event as well, on how important it is to make insulin more accessible.

“To me, awareness is a massive part of what we need to do because many people don’t know about it, don’t know what they can do to help,” Alex Minter said.

Governor Andy Beshear wrapped up his visit in Bowling Green by signing a proclamation declaring November Diabetes Awareness Month.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.