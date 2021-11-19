Hilltoppers Travel to Nationally Ranked Memphis on Friday Night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball stays on the road for another big test Friday night at No. 11/16 Memphis at 7 p.m. CT in Memphis, Tenn. The game will air on ESPN+.

The Hilltoppers are coming off a pair of losses to Power Five foes Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship. Memphis has three dominant wins to open the year, including a 90-74 victory over Saint Louis on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers are 10-9 all-time against Memphis, including a 75-69 win last year in the Crossover Classic in South Dakota. Rick Stansbury is 1-1 all-time vs. the Tigers.

GAME 4

WKU (1-2) at No. 11/16 Memphis (3-0)

November 19, 2021 | 7 p.m. CT

FedEx Forum | Memphis, Tenn.

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USA.tv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: ESPN+ (Greg Gaston, pxp | Jon Albright, analysis)

Live Stats: Memphis Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• The Hilltoppers are 34-102 all-time against ranked opponents, including 8-41 on the road against ranked teams. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, WKU has gone 3-6 against top-25 teams.

• WKU has trailed at halftime and with five minutes left in each of its first three games. The Hilltoppers have been outscored by 24 total points in the first half of games and outscored their opponents by 14 in the second half.

• WKU’s 17 steals Sunday against South Carolina were the program’s most in a game since totaling 17 vs. North Texas on Feb. 3, 2001. WKU currently ranks 24th in the country in total steals this season with 34.

• Graduate senior guard Camron Justice was granted an additional season of eligibility on Nov. 10. Justice last played for WKU in 2019-20 and had been working as a graduate assistant for WKU in basketball academics since summer 2021. He also got married on Saturday, Nov. 13.

• Dayvion McKnight was named Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.3 steals across the first three games of the season. McKnight ranks fourth in the country in free throws made and sixth in free throws attempted.

• WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program

LAST GAME AGAINST MEMPHIS: NOVEMBER 26, 2020

WKU got massive outings from the post duo of junior center Charles Bassey and redshirt senior forward Carson Williams, defeating Memphis 75-69 in the semifinals at the Sanford Pentagon.

Bassey shined on the national stage in his second game since returning from a season-ending leg injury, posting 21 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks.

Williams contributed 14 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth added 18 points. WKU outrebounded Memphis 44-32 and pulled down 11 offensive rebounds, including four apiece from Bassey and Williams.

The Tops opened the second half with a 14-4 run, pulling in front 48-39 with 13:31 to play. Memphis came as close as one with 5:59 to go, but WKU got six straight points from Bassey and Williams to get separation.

