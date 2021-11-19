Advertisement

Justice Dept. awards $750,000 total to three Western Kentucky police departments to hire new officers

Bowling Green, Scottsville, and Butler County Police Department each receiving grants for hiring more law enforcement officers.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky is going to get even safer thanks to a grant by the Justice Department.

The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the Western District of Kentucky, two cities and one county were awarded funding totaling $750,000.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community-oriented policing programs.”

“The citizens of the Western District are the ultimate beneficiaries of the Kentucky grants announced today,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “The hiring of additional officers will result in safer communities for our residents. Congratulations to the grant recipients.”

The following cities and counties in the Western District received awards:

  • Bowling Green - $500,000
  • Scottsville - $125,000
  • Butler County - $125,000

CHP is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, thereby increasing their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. Of the 183 agencies awarded grants today, approximately half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities; 41 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence; 21 will focus on other areas of violence, and 19 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis. The complete list of awards can be found here.

