Law enforcement working scene of bus involved wreck on Elrod Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies are working at a scene of an accident on Elrod Road involving a Warren County School Bus.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday morning around the curve by the L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center.

Extent of damage or reports of injuries, if any, have not been released but we are working to gather information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.