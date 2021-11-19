Poppy’s Field Trip visits Briarwood Elementary’s ESL Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Poppy’s Field Trip visited Briarwood Elementary’s ESL Program.

Debbie Wilson, who oversees the ESL department at the school, was named Poppy’s Teacher of The Year, and was awarded $2,000 that Wilson said went towards the program.

“The money went to ... six new computers, and we had to buy the license for those,” Wilson said. “We bought many books related to the ESL department and games and puzzles for the students.”

Wilson said teaching ESL in smaller groups is important and impactful.

“When those students are in smaller groups, they do a much better job on talking to us, and they learn English a lot faster,” said Wilson.

