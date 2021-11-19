Advertisement

Simpson County man indicted on manslaughter after person fatally overdoses

Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center
Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Simpson County man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge after police say a person fatally overdose.

According to officials, on July 1, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Woodland Apartments in Franklin for an unresponsive person.

Police say when they arrived the person was found dead in the apartment building.

A preliminary investigation told authorities that the person had died from a drug overdose.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield, 37 of Franklin, provided the drugs the caused the fatal overdose.

On November 10, Warfield was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury for Manslaughter 2nd degree, and various trafficking controlled substances charges.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert Update for Noah Clare
UPDATE: TBI releases new photos showing Noah Clare with Jacob Clare
Noah and Amber Clare found safe
Tn. toddler and Ky. teen found safe in California, man in custody
Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022
“Double Dipping the Chip”: Shane’s 2021-2022 Winter Outlook!
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother begs for missing son’s safe return, AMBER Alert issued for TN three-year-old
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle

Latest News

Deputy Chief Penny Bowles receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Kentucky Womens' Law...
BGPD Deputy Chief Penny Bowles receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Noah and Amber Clare found safe
California mother called in main tip leading to safe rescue of Noah and Amber Clare
View From The Hill: Popular boardgame Candyland is the theme for WinterDance, a holiday tradition presented by WKU Dance Company
WCPS Collecting Turkeys for Thanksgiving
WCPS Collecting Turkeys for Thanksgiving