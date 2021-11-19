Simpson County man indicted on manslaughter after person fatally overdoses

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Simpson County man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge after police say a person fatally overdose.

According to officials, on July 1, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Woodland Apartments in Franklin for an unresponsive person.

Police say when they arrived the person was found dead in the apartment building.

A preliminary investigation told authorities that the person had died from a drug overdose.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield, 37 of Franklin, provided the drugs the caused the fatal overdose.

On November 10, Warfield was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury for Manslaughter 2nd degree, and various trafficking controlled substances charges.

