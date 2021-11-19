Tale of Two Halves this Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday featured wall-to-wall sunshine, but it was chilly! Afternoon readings failed to get out of the 40s for most. Another cold night is in store to kick off our weekend.

Saturday morning sunrise temps will be around the mid 30s, so whether you will be at the Jingle Bell Run, tailgating for the early Hilltoppers game or deer hunting, you’ll still want to bundle up! Saturday throughout the day will be variably cloudy with some peaks of sunshine filtering through part of the day. The thermometer will rise into the mid-to-upper 50s with southerly winds aiding in the warm up!

Sunday will start off mild in the low-to-mid 40s with variably cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be possible early Sunday morning and become more likely in the afternoon. Thunder could also be possible, though it will be limited if it does develop. Breezy southwesterly winds will keep temperatures seasonable in the mid-to-upper 50s. Once the front passes through Sunday night, things will dry out but it will be COLD!! Monday morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s with partly cloudy skies, but once the clouds clear out, we will get breezy again with sunshine! It’ll be another deceitful day, because the sunshine will NOT help with temperatures! Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Factor in the wind, and it will feel even colder. Find a way to stay extra warm for the start of the holiday week!! Monday night into Tuesday morning will feature some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season - low temperatures will fall in the teens and low 20s under clear skies. Tuesday will remain cold with sunshine and high temperatures only in the mid 40s.

Daytime high temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s by the middle of the week and by Thanksgiving Day, temps will be in the 50s with scattered showers possible. You may want to have a plan to keep the turkey hot and dry!! As we get closer to the end of the holiday week, check back with the WBKO First Alert Weather Team for a more detailed forecast once we gather more data - until then, if you are traveling later next week into next weekend, expect chilly conditions with chances of moisture in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer. High 59. Low 45. Winds S at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High 58. Low 32. Winds SW at 14 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Much colder. High 41. Low 19. Winds NW at 16 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 83 (1930)

Record Low: 17 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.18″ (-1.01″)

Yearly Precip: 49.28″ (+5.05″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5954 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.