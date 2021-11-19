View From The Hill: Popular boardgame Candyland is the theme for WinterDance, a holiday tradition presented by WKU Dance Company

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A holiday tradition presented by WKU’s Dance Company is coming back before a live audience this weekend.

This year’s theme is based on a beloved board game that’s been around since 1971. Get ready to be mesmerized by the adventure and whimsical characters of Candyland!

“It sounded super fun and family-friendly and I know a bunch of kids would love to come see it.”

Candy Cane forest, gumdrop mountain, the possibilities are endless for this year’s winter Dance theme – Candyland.

“As we started going through the board game and seeing all the different characters and different lands that the characters traveled through, it just seemed like a really great idea and fun idea,” said Anna Patsfall, an assistant dance professor at WKU.

Sophomore Grace Becker has been dancing her whole life. “I’ve been dancing since I was two and I’m nineteen now, so 17 years”, she said.

She plans on being a dance instructor after fulfilling her dream of dancing on Broadway. “I think Winter Dance is really gonna help me on that because we get to act and play characters throughout that,” Becker said.

“We have dances in all the genres that we teach. So we have classical ballet, we have modern, tap, jazz. Everybody and everybody’s specialty is highlighted,” Patsfall said.

Using game pieces that transition throughout the show, there are plenty of characters who emerge along the way. “The actual pieces are based on who you see throughout the board game when you move along,” said Becker.

“We just thought of it as a really fun kind of new story that hasn’t been told before. The idea of, kind of, the Nutcracker and the land of the sweets and how we could do, kind of, a take on that,” said Patsfall.

WinterDance Candyland Adventures will be performed Live at Van Meter Auditorium tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 PM. For tickets, visit wku.showare.com.

Adult tickets are $16, students and seniors $12, and children twelve and under are $10.

