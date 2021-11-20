Adaptive sleds at SOKY Ice Rink give people with disabilities the chance to get on the ice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather is getting colder, and people continue to enjoy the SOKY Ice Rink at Bowling Green’s SOKY Marketplace.

This year, Bowling Green and Warren County’s Parks and Recreation Departments have teamed up to provide adaptive sleds for children with disabilities.

“We offer a lot of things for our community,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Rec. Said. “And so really, the adaptive sleds here at the SOKY Ice Rink was us just trying to find a way to continue to give everyone in our community, whether they have a disability or not, the opportunity to enjoy the same amenities that our community has for years now.”

You can check-out the sleds for free after the cost of admission. Parents can even use rubber coverings for their shoes to push the sleds, which are also provided at the ice rink.

Levis said they were able to provide the equipment through grant funding.

“We did that through grant funding through the University of Kentucky, the Human Development Institute, where we’ve gotten a lot of funding at this point from,” he said, “and so we were able to purchase those sleds and then provide them here for the first time.”

These sleds mean a lot to one local family. Allison and Daniel Bemiss’ son was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, and is unable to skate like his older brother, who has been ice skating since he was three years old.

“It’s just so nice for them to be able to do it together, and it’s true inclusion,” Allison Bemiss said. “It’s something our whole family can do, and be a part of the whole community and Bowling Green. It’s such a special thing. It’s not something that every community has, and we’re just grateful for the opportunity.”

