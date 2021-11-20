Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police deliver gift cards to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday started as an ordinary day, except some families woke up to the surprise of a law enforcement official at their door for a good cause.

The Fraternal Order of Police Bowling Green Lodge #13 gathered at the Justice Center parking lot to help deliver gift cards to needy families ahead of Thanksgiving.

For over 46 years, the FOP has been taking part in the Family Food Basket Program for the Holidays, but this year, due to an ongoing pandemic, the FOP decided to give back with a gift card valued at $70 from Meijer.

Robbie Perry who has been with the FOP for about 15 years spoke on the importance of the program for the organization, “Normally when the police show up at somebody’s house, it’s been a bad day, they’re a victim of a crime, you know, they’ve had something stolen, they’re having a bad day. So, this is a way for us to show up and spread some smiles instead of showing up just on a bad day.”

Several law enforcement agencies helped with the deliveries, including members of the Warren County Regional Jail, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Bowling Green Police alongside other law enforcement agencies.

“I’m glad to be a part of the FOP and my staff and I are very involved. Every time we have a community event, we want to be out helping people and this Thanksgiving, especially because of the pandemic, everybody that signed up can use a little bit of help this time, and we’re happy to be a part of it,” says Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon.

Harmon also spoke on getting to deliver some holiday cheer to those families, “They were so appreciative. Some of them I think we woke up this morning delivering the cards, but you could tell, even if it didn’t, it wasn’t said they appreciated it, they were excited to see us.”

“We want the community to realize that we are just the same as everybody else. We all go through hard times ourselves included and we just want to help out anybody that we can,” added Perry.

The FOP will do something similar once it gets closer to Christmas time.

