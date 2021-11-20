Football Friday Night: Playoff Quarter-Finals 11-19-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper and Ana Medina from the Quarter-Finals of high school football playoffs.

Final:

South Oldham: 13

South Warren: 47

Final:

Bardstown: 42

Glasgow: 48

Final:

Spencer County: 14

Logan County: 52

Final:

Newport Central Catholic: 0

Russellville: 21

Final:

Allen County-Scottsville: 12

Franklin County: 49

