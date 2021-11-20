Football Friday Night: Playoff Quarter-Finals 11-19-21
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper and Ana Medina from the Quarter-Finals of high school football playoffs.
Final:
South Oldham: 13
South Warren: 47
Final:
Bardstown: 42
Glasgow: 48
Final:
Spencer County: 14
Logan County: 52
Final:
Newport Central Catholic: 0
Russellville: 21
Final:
Allen County-Scottsville: 12
Franklin County: 49
