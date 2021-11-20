Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Rosemary Brown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

It’s no secret that law enforcement officers work hard to serve and protect their communities and one woman in Warren County is making sure they know how appreciated they are.

Rosemary Brown is making sure those at the Kentucky State Police Post 3 know that what they do on a day-to-day basis does not go unnoticed.

“We love our Kentucky State Police,” says Rosemary.

Brown has been bringing food and dessert to the troopers and dispatchers at KSP as a way to express gratitude.

“That woman has brought us cookies, apples, and not just, not just cookies, 100 cookies, individually wrapped in sections of two with a note that says thank you in state police colors,” says Tracy Sharber who is also Rosemary’s neighbor.

But it is not just food that Brown has surprised KSP with.

Trooper Jonathan McChesney met Rosemary in a particular instance, “we live in a day and time where most people don’t sit down and put pen and paper together anymore, and actually send something in the mail, and I just thought it spoke volumes of her reaching out,” said McChesney of the gifts Rosemary has sent him that involve handwritten letters.

Brown and Trooper Jonathan McChesney met through what some would label fate “we cannot stop because we still have such great respect for police, especially our Kentucky State Police and the Bowling Green Police.”

Rosemary’s actions have earned her the title of KSP Post 3′s official grandmother.

“She is a true hero, she really is. I think the title fits her well. I know she didn’t she doesn’t like, the attention and the spotlight and was very hesitant to be named hometown hero, but she is a true hero to us here at post and all of us in the community,” says Trooper McChesney.

Sharber adds, “my guys and girls put their pants on the same as everybody else. They are human beings, with souls and hearts and feelings. We don’t, we’re not there to intimidate. We’re there to assist, we’re there to help. And that’s what Rosemary is helping us get out into the community.”

“KSP Post 3, you guys are the greatest you guys and girls, your troopers, the detectives, I even saw that got to see the canine. Everyone functions to the highest limit of excellence. Keep doing it. There are bad people in the world. They’re bad people in every profession, hold your head high. Because there’s a lot of us that will give the shirt off of our back for you,” added Brown.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000