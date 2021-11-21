BG Freedom Walkers host community Thanksgiving dinner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second year in a row, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner.

Many gathered at Cornerview Community Church to sit down and enjoy the typical thanksgiving sides, like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, turkey, and other sides.

The BG Freedom Walkers were able to put the dinner together thanks to donations and volunteers.

“This is a pretty special, you know, to give back. And I like the uniqueness of now we’re across town, you know, we’re not doing it at the same spot all the time,” says Diondra Anthony a volunteer of the dinner, when talking about having the event out on Louisville Road.

“I think it was a beautiful thing, just simply because there’s a lot of people who don’t get to have a nice more meal around this time, and I also feel like it’s very beneficial for the community so that they are educated as to what the mission is for the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers,” adds Jasmine Wilson, one of the attendees.

The BG Freedom Walkers will also host a Christmas meal on December 18, at Cornerview Community Church.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.