Kentucky State Police investigating shooting on I-65 in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday, November 20.

KSP Post 3 Bowling Green received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Interstate 65 near the 58 mile marker.

The caller reported that her vehicle had been shot by a person in a separate vehicle on I-65. The caller was able to give a vehicle description, registration plate information as well as a description of the operator of the vehicle.

A second 911 call was received from another motorist who said that his vehicle had also been shot and that a passenger in his vehicle had been struck. The second caller was able to provide the same description of the vehicle and operator.

A third vehicle was later discovered to have been shot in the incident.

The vehicle was located on Interstate 65 near the 84 mile marker.

A traffic stop was conducted by KSP Troopers and the operator, James Louis Hooper, Jr., 51, of Louisville, was arrested.

Hooper has been charged with 5 counts of Attempted Murder and 5 counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree.

Hooper was taken to the Hart County Jail.

The victim was transported to Baptist Health Hardin for non life threatening injuries. No connection between the victims and Hooper has been discovered.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Robert Hartley.

