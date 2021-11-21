Advertisement

Rain arrives Sunday!

Mostly cloudy tonight, with stray showers possible late.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were dry and COOL today with highs struggling to make it past the upper 50s. You’ll want to pull out the rain gear as we end the weekend though.

Rain arrives Sunday
A frontal boundary will bring some rain in for our Sunday. It’ll arrive through our early morning hours and last until evening time, so you’ll need the umbrella as you head out! Rainfall amounts could see anywhere between .3-.5″ by the end of the day. Breezy conditions set in Monday, which will help much cooler conditions set in - highs will be in the low 40s! We’ll see overnight temperatures seep into the low 20s so definitely bring the plants and the pets indoors. We’ll see a slight warmup through the mid-week but we’ll stay around average in the mid 50s. Stray showers return late Wednesday and turn scattered by Thanksgiving Day! It’ll be a good day to plan something indoors. Black Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High 55. Low 32. Winds SW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Much colder. Breezy. High 44. Low 21. Winds N at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 29. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 79 (1906)

Record Low: 5 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.18″ (-1.13″)

Yearly Precip: 49.28″ (+4.93″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5254 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (0)

