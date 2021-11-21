Advertisement

WKU extends winning streak to six in 52-17 win over FAU

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last 12 senior days have gone very well for WKU football.

Western Kentucky gave its seniors a proper send off with a 52-17 blowout over conference arch-rival Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Feix Field.

The Tops led 21-10 at halftime, with that score soon becoming 31-17 after both teams exchanged a pair of scorers. WKU put the game away in the fourth quarter with receiving touchdowns from Mitchell Tinsley and Joey Beljan, along with a rushing score from Jakairi Moses.

Tinsley finished with nine catches, 164 yards and two touchdowns. Zappe completed 80 percent of his passes for 470 yards in the air and six touchdowns, but he also threw for two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Defensively, WKU didn’t miss a beat. They notched three interceptions, three sacks and three quarterback hits. Omari Alexander got one of those picks, giving him three in the last two games.

Saturday’s game was a homecoming for FAU head coach Willie Taggart. Taggart was the Tops’ head coach form 2010 to 2012 and he played quarterback for WKU from 1994 to 1998. He spent seven years as an assistant coach upon graduating as well.

Up next, WKU (7-4, 6-1) will head to Marshall next Saturday, November 27 and battle the Thundering Herd for the right to play No.22 UTSA in the C-USA Championship Game in December.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center
Simpson County man indicted on manslaughter after person fatally overdoses
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has responded to a wreck on Elrod Road.
Law enforcement responds to minor school bus wreck on Elrod Road
Noah and Amber Clare found safe
California mother called in main tip leading to safe rescue of Noah and Amber Clare

Latest News

WKU Wins 6th Straight Game Steamrolling FAU 52-17
WKU Wins 6th Straight Game Steamrolling FAU 52-17
Steady Serve Receive Leads Tops to Sweep of UTEP & Third-Straight Championship Appearance
Hilltoppers give Memphis scare before falling 74-62
WKU falls to No. 11 Memphis, 74-62
CBB: Western Kentucky Falls to No. 11 Memphis, 74-62