WKU extends winning streak to six in 52-17 win over FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last 12 senior days have gone very well for WKU football.

Western Kentucky gave its seniors a proper send off with a 52-17 blowout over conference arch-rival Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Feix Field.

The Tops led 21-10 at halftime, with that score soon becoming 31-17 after both teams exchanged a pair of scorers. WKU put the game away in the fourth quarter with receiving touchdowns from Mitchell Tinsley and Joey Beljan, along with a rushing score from Jakairi Moses.

Tinsley finished with nine catches, 164 yards and two touchdowns. Zappe completed 80 percent of his passes for 470 yards in the air and six touchdowns, but he also threw for two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Defensively, WKU didn’t miss a beat. They notched three interceptions, three sacks and three quarterback hits. Omari Alexander got one of those picks, giving him three in the last two games.

Saturday’s game was a homecoming for FAU head coach Willie Taggart. Taggart was the Tops’ head coach form 2010 to 2012 and he played quarterback for WKU from 1994 to 1998. He spent seven years as an assistant coach upon graduating as well.

Up next, WKU (7-4, 6-1) will head to Marshall next Saturday, November 27 and battle the Thundering Herd for the right to play No.22 UTSA in the C-USA Championship Game in December.

