Baptist Health Hardin begins ground preparation on expansion project

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ground preparation is underway to begin construction on Baptist Health Hardin’s new outpatient medical pavilion.

The $225 million facility is scheduled to open in 2024 in Elizabethtown, and the expansion marks the largest in the hospital’s nearly 70 year history.

The new facility is anticipated to help meet the needs of a growing region as the hospital now serves a 10 county area and 400,000 residents.

The area is expected to grow by 6.7% in the next five to seven years.

