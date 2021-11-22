Bowling Green Public Works to hold open house for roundabout projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Public Works will hold a project open house about new roundabout plans on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The open will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky located behind Community Education on Westen Avenue.

Residents can stop by any time during that window to learn more about the plans for a series of roundabouts to be built at various intersections on Westen Avenue.

