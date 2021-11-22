Advertisement

Bowling Green Public Works to hold open house for roundabout projects

Bowling Green Public Works will hold an open house for Westen Avenue roundabout projects on...
Bowling Green Public Works will hold an open house for Westen Avenue roundabout projects on Tuesday Nov. 23.(Bowling Green City)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Public Works will hold a project open house about new roundabout plans on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The open will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky located behind Community Education on Westen Avenue.

Residents can stop by any time during that window to learn more about the plans for a series of roundabouts to be built at various intersections on Westen Avenue.

