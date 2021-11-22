Breezy and cool conditions set in Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers dominated our region today with highs topping out in the low 50s! We’ll stay dry overnight, but cooler conditions set in to kick off the work week.

Breezy conditions arrive Monday, which will help much cooler conditions set in - highs will be in the low 40s! We’ll see overnight temperatures seep into the low 20s so definitely bring the plants and the pets indoors. Tuesday will feature plentiful sunshine, though you’ll still need a jacket as we track highs in the upper 40s. Expect a slight warmup through the mid-week but we’ll stay around average in the mid 50s. Stray showers return late Wednesday and turn scattered by Thanksgiving Day! It’ll be a good day to plan something indoors. Black Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Much colder. Breezy. High 44. Low 23. Winds N at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 29. Winds S at 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 55. Low 42. Winds S at 12 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1920)

Record Low: 3 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.91″

Monthly Precip: 2.09″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 50.19″ (+5.71″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

