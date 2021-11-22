Advertisement

Cooler Air Arrives

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll get the Thanksgiving Week off to a cooler start with the passage of yesterday’s cold front.  Drier, but colder air continues to pour in from the North this morning w/ highs expected to top out in the lower 40s Monday.  Things begin to warm slightly in time for Thanksgiving (50s), however rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday.  Showers look likely on Thanksgiving Day, wrapping up Thursday evening.  This will leave us with a cooler, but mostly dry shopping conditions on Black Friday.  Conditions are expected to be seasonably mild over the weekend with just a slight chance at a shower Sunday.  Otherwise, expect Partly Sunny conditions with highs in the lower 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Much colder. Breezy. High 43. Low 23. Winds N at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 29. Winds S at 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 55. Low 42. Winds S at 12 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1920)

Record Low: 3 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.91″

Monthly Precip: 2.09″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 50.19″ (+5.71″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

