Historic Old Richardsville Road Bridge vandalized with obscene graffitti

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From obscenities to fraternity references, the Historic Old Richardsville Road Bridge in Bowling Green has been littered with graffiti.

This pedestrian bridge, also known as the Garvin Bridge, is known to be a treasured tourist attraction by locals and visitors.

Officials say they believe this happened between a week to ten days since Monday after a resident brought it to their attention.

“We found you know, your typical graffiti so obscenities and some pictures,” said Josh Moore with Warren County Public Works. “And a lot of fraternity references, WKU references in the pictures. It’s just unfortunate.”

Moore says there are no security cameras out by the pedestrian bridge, due to it being so remote. They did not report it to the police.

“This type of stuff happens more frequently than you’d like to like to admit. It’s just unfortunate, you know, this bridge is not only nationally historic as far as the age of the bridge and the type of construction is but also it’s kind of locally historic and important to us. And it’s a shame that we continue to have things like this happen to it,” said Moore.

The bridge has been under construction for five months before this incident in order to eliminate inconveniences and safety hazards.

Officials will have to bring water tanks physically to the bridge to see if they can pressure wash the graffiti off since there’s no available water out by the bridge. Moore says their road department will bring those tanks out as soon as Monday, in hopes to get this bridge back to its original beauty.

The city hopes to have a ribbon-cutting post-restoration by the end of the year, with the projection of construction wrapping up by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.