Nashville airport becomes certified as pet-friendly airport

BNA becomes certified as pet friendly(BNA)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - Nashville International Airport (BNA) announced new pet-friendly accommodations at its airport Monday morning.

The airport is the first to be certified as a pet-friendly airport through Mars Petcare US’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program.

The pet-friendly accommodations include bigger and more welcoming curbside relief areas, an indoor relief area in Concourse D and a dog park on Level P5 of Terminal Garage 1.

“BNA is thrilled to partner with Mars Petcare and provide these enhancements to earn the first-ever Airport Certification through the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program. We’re excited to announce the installation of our many pet-friendly amenities, including green spaces and relief and hydration stations, and we’re proud to help pave the way toward more pet-friendly travel in the future,” said BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

