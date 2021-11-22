Upcoming SKyPAC Holiday shows

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, SKyPAC, is preparing for several upcoming holiday shows.

SKyPAC will show the holiday family favorite, Christmas Vacation, on Friday, November 26th at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $5.

The Issacs’ Christmas will be held November 27th at 7:30 pm.

Frequently featured at the Grand Ole Opry and in Gaither Homecoming events, the Isaacs feature acoustic virtuosity and a tight vocal harmony only a family can produce. Their genre defying sound has produced 7 Dove Award wins and a handful of Grammy nominations.

Tickets are $45, $35, or $25.

To purchase or for more info, please contact the SKyPAC Ticket Office at 270-904-1880.

