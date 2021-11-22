Workforce collaboration campaign kick-off

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “We want to be the best in the nation,” said Warren County Judge-Executive, Mike Buchanon.

It’s a topic we’ve heard all too well during and post pandemic - the workforce.

Across the nation, cities are seeing a decline in workforce participation.

Leaders in South Central Kentucky are spear-heading a campaign to fix the issues within the workforce.

“We as a team of leadership within our education system, and our tourism and business community are committed to becoming the best workforce participating community in the nation and that’s the bottom line,” Buchanon said.

Community partners held a press conference Monday at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce downtown to kickoff the campaign.

Their goal is to meet and strategize monthly to see what needs to be done to improve the workforce participation rates throughout the region.

“We’re going to continue to meet monthly. And so as the president of the workforce board, we’re convening those meetings, we set the schedule, and we kind of move the ideas along,” said Jon Sowards, President and CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board. “As those ideas come in, we add them to a slide deck and then as we come together we talk about those ideas, refine them. So, I think the goal is right after the new year, we’ll be able to present the community an actionable set of things that we’re doing to help with workforce participation.”

The series of meetings in Warren County, Sowards says, is to help become a blueprint for what can be brought to the surrounding counties.

“I’ve got to make sure that this workforce participation issue, which is an issue across all the 10 counties within our region that we’re bringing solutions to everybody,” Sowards said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.