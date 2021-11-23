Advertisement

Auburn woman dies in single car accident

Fatal Accident
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn woman died Tuesday morning after a fatal crash in Logan County.

According to the report, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a single vehicle collision with injuries at the bridge in the 1500 block of Cave Springs Road. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found 51-year-old Valerie Blanton unresponsive and not breathing. Deputies said Blanton had no pulse. The Logan County EMS Director confirmed that she had died.

According to LCSO, Blanton was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu south bound on Cave Springs road when, for an unknown reason, the car sideswiped the guardrail on the right side of the road and then crossed the north bound lane striking another guardrail and concrete pillar head-on. The car ultimately came to rest across both lanes.

