Barren Co. inmate escapes during transport to hospital

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Nov. 22, a Barren County Jail Deputy called the Glasgow Police Department for assistance after an inmate she was transporting to a hospital escaped from custody.

Police say upon arrival at TJ Samson Hospital the deputy jailer opened the door to let inmate George Thompson out of the vehicle and he escaped.

After a short chase, the deputy was able to get Thompson back into custody.

George E. Thompson of Edmonton was charged with Escape 2nd Degree.

