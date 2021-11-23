KSP conducting murder investigation in Caldwell County

PRINCETON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend during a domestic altercation on Monday morning.

Tommy Dunning, 39, was charged with murder after the Madisonville Kentucky State Police Post was requested to a scene by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting around 7:55 a.m.

Investigations revealed that Ursula Hamlet was killed by single gunshot wound to her neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being overseen by KSP Detective Hunter Carroll.

