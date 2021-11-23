Advertisement

Lost River Cave announces donation for capital campaign



By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave announced its most significant donation ever in support of its capital campaign, Tuesday morning.

An anonymous donor contributed one million dollars towards the Nature Discovery Center at Lost River Cave.

The Nature Discovery Center will house exhibits and classes for students and families in the area.

“We are excited because the nature Discovery Center will attract people here from all over,” said Rho Lansden, Lost River Cave’s CEO and Executive Director. “There are 600 nature centers throughout the country. And nothing like this exists anywhere in South Central Kentucky.”

Lost River’s Cave’s visitation has grown to more than 200,000 people in the last year. The growth in visitation, the increasing demand for nature-based educational programs, and this tremendous donation come together to complete the capital campaign to build the Nature Discovery Center.

“Think of a children’s museum-quality exhibits, it will explain the seven natural ecosystems here at Lost River Cave,” Lansden said. “And that’s the beginning of their experience. Then they’ll break off into classes, where they’ll learn more about geology, plants, wetlands, karst environments. And so we’re going to be able to use the nature center exhibits as a springboard to get them out into nature, seeing things firsthand and understanding the science that’s taught in the classroom, how it actually relates to nature.”

Construction of phase one will begin upon reaching the three-million goal. This million-dollar gift, combined with the generous support of additional donors, marks the halfway point to phase one. The campaign’s total goal is $4.2 million.

“Thanksgiving is a perfect time to express our deep gratitude for this important gift,” stressed Lansden. “That is the Kickstart to this campaign for the community. It’s going to improve the quality of life and access to education here and it is so meaningful and we’re very grateful.”

The Nature Discovery Center will be located at the end of the parking lot at Lost River Cave, by the bridge crossing into the valley.

