More Sunshine and Warmer Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You’ll need the scraper for the windshield this morning, as overnight lows have fallen into the mid to low 20s for most and high teens for some rural areas. Things will moderate today, however with more sunshine and afternoon readings a little warmer, climbing into the mid 40s. We’ll remain dry through the big travel day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday), with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Southerly winds will keep overnight much more mild for Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Day looks WET! Expect rainy conditions for the holiday as our next frontal system arrives. This front brings another shot of very cold air for Thanksgiving night into Black Friday. You’ll have to dress warmly if you have plans to head out early for shopping Friday morning! Highs will tumble from the low 50s Thanksgiving Day into just the lower 40s Friday. A bit of warming comes our way over the weekend, with the rest of the holiday weekend beyond Thanksgiving looking dry at this time.

BOWLING GREEN 3 DAY FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. High 46. Low 29. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 57. Low 41. Winds S at 10 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Rain likely. Cool. High 50. Low 23. Winds W at 8 mph.

MONDAY’S CLIMATE INFO FOR BOWLING GREEN:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1934)

Record Low: 8 (1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

MONTHLY PRECIP: 2.17″ (-0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 50.27″ (+5.65″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

HEALTH & ALLERGIES:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count

UV Index: Low (2)

