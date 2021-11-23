Advertisement

Next phase of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road widening will start soon

By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Office announced on Monday the start of the next phase widening of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road in southern Warren County.

“It’s in an area that’s seen tremendous growth in recent years,” Wes Watt with the Transportation Cabinet said. “With the large high school and middle school built, their new elementary school being built with Rich Pond and some other development there along with the commercial development, and we expect to see more than in the coming years.”

Motorists will notice construction signs going up in the coming days in the Rich Pond area. The project will widen U.S. 31-W Nashville Road from Dillard Road to the south of where Buchanon Park begins. “We’re starting where the previous phase ended,” Watt explained. He said most of the work, for the time being, will be done off the roadway and there will be little disruption to traffic.

“We’re looking at four travel lanes, with a center turn lane, and there will also be some right turn lanes at some spots in there too,” Watt said. This configuration matches the previous phase of U.S. 31-W widening that stopped near Dillard Road, mentioned above.

The project will also feature a multiuse path on the east side of U.S. 31-W connecting South Warren High School to Buchanon Park and a pedestrian walkway under U.S. 31-W from Buchanon Park to Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

“That way people won’t have to worry about crossing the road where there’s not a crosswalk or a traffic signal, there’ll be a safer area for pedestrians to be able to access those areas,” Watt explained.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC was awarded the contract in the amount of $9,801,251.89 in August for the project.

