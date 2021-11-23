Sen. Paul expresses concerns about Build Back Better Bill, paid family leave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Build Back Better bill easily passed in the House last week but is expected to face some pushback in the Senate. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed his concerns with the bill which he says would be a ‘big mistake.’

“I think it’s a big mistake. I think it’ll make inflation worse,” expressed Paul in a sit-down interview with WBKO News.

Paul confidently voiced his opposition against the $1.75 trillion spending and climate bill.

“There’ll be no Republican votes for it. There were no Republican votes in the House and there will be no Republican votes in the Senate,” said Paul on the future of the bill. “You know, it’s kind of weird that we’re essentially a divided country where evenly Republican and Democrat are Senate’s exactly equal. And yet they’re pushing through something that has no bipartisan support.”

The Republican lawmaker is concerned about the price tag on the bill as it would add more debt to the nation. However, the Biden Administration says the bill will actually improve inflation. While they say it will be fully paid for, an analysis from the congressional budget office shows a significant shortfall, CNN reports.

Meanwhile, the topic of paid family leave that has been taken out and put back in the bill, has become a widely discussed topic. Paul worried that putting leave in the government’s hands could impact what he claims is already being done in the private marketplace.

“About a third 33, maybe 40% of employers actually offer it,” he said. “The danger to the government offering it is-- if the government offers it, it’s about this good. And you’re already getting it this good from private. And maybe the private people say, ‘Well, why should I pay for this for my employees? Now the government does it.’ So it may be that you actually get the lowest common denominator and you get less good,” explained Paul. “Now, you’ll say it’ll be universal. But the thing is, is somebody has to pay for it. It’s extraordinarily expensive. So we will all pay for it, it won’t be free.”

The current proposal would provide four weeks of paid family and medical leave to workers.

Paul goes on to say, that paid family leave has been developed mostly naturally over time in the marketplace. According to a recent New York Times article, the U.S. is one of six countries in the world without any form of national paid leave on the government level.

